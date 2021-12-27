Search continues for missing kayaker on Lake Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Natural Resources continues the search for a 20-year-old kayaker missing on Lake Carolina since Christmas. SCDNR has not identified the missing person but family members tell ABC Columbia News he is a college student home on break.

Lashae Wallace says her brother Theron Wallace is the missing kayaker. “We’re just trying to get an answers. We asked neighbors if they could look at the cameras, we’ve hung missing flyers, and went on social media to look for my brother. We still have no answers, he’s still missing.”

Lashae says over the last few days her family has watched anxiously as dive teams, air patrol, and dogs search for her brother. On Christmas morning the family was about to open presents when they noticed Theron wasn’t there and his kayak was gone. She says the family is use to him going out into the water.

“He’s the type to try to meditate and just be one with nature. He’s very spiritual, it’s his place of peace,” said Lashae.

On Christmas Day, DNR says they found a kayak submerged in water, a paddle and a shoe.

“It’s hard to see my parents like this, seeing us hurting on Christmas in unimaginable, unexplainable, and unbearable pain. I’ve been on and off . We just don’t want to be defeated and be depressed or anything so we’re trying to stand tall,” said Lashae.

Lashae says Theron is a man of God who reads scriptures often and while she waits, she will do the same.