Columbia Home for the Holidays pet adoption special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can adopt a furry friend this holiday season! Columbia Animal Services is hosting a ‘Home for the Holidays’ pet adoption special.

Now through December 31, you can adopt a cat or dog for $25.

Columbia Animal Services reminds you that bringing a pet home is a commitment, and to make sure your home is ready for your new friend when you bring them home.