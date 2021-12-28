DHEC, City of Columbia hosting free vaccine clinics
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC to get COVID-19 shots in arms. They are hosting several free clinics over the next two weeks.
According to a release, DHEC will distribute Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to citizens. The vaccination clinics will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Thursday, December 30, 2021, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Tuesday, January 4, 2022, MLK Park, 2300 Greene St.
- Thursday, January 6, 2022, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Dr.
- Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
To stay updated about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/