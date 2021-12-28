DHEC, City of Columbia hosting free vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC to get COVID-19 shots in arms. They are hosting several free clinics over the next two weeks.

According to a release, DHEC will distribute Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to citizens. The vaccination clinics will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Thursday, December 30, 2021, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Tuesday, January 4, 2022, MLK Park, 2300 Greene St.

Thursday, January 6, 2022, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Dr.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

To stay updated about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/