DHEC, City of Columbia hosting free vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC to get COVID-19 shots in arms. They are hosting several free clinics over the next two weeks.

According to a release, DHEC will distribute Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to citizens. The vaccination clinics will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

  • Thursday, December 30, 2021, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
  • Tuesday, January 4, 2022, MLK Park, 2300 Greene St.
  • Thursday, January 6, 2022, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Dr.
  • Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

To stay updated about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/

 

