Consumer News: Weekly unemployment claims at lowest in 52 years, flight cancellations continue to pile up

CNN– Weekly unemployment claims in the U.S. are the lowest in 52 years. The four week average of unemployment benefits is just under 200,000. Some economists warn the number may be low due to the holidays, but still experts say it indicates a strong demand for jobs.

ABC NEWS– Flight cancellations pile up, with about 1,000 more flights canceled. Now one airline is asking passengers to consider rescheduling their flights, while another is scaling back service. ABC’s Alex Perez has more.