CPD: Teen arrested after crashing stolen car into building on Colonial Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands teen was arrested after police say he stole a car and crashed it.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the vehicle’s owner reported it stolen from Sumter Street. Police say they spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the teen refused. Minutes later, authorities say the teen crashed into a building off Colonial Drive.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.