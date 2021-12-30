CPD: Teen arrested after crashing stolen car into building on Colonial Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands teen was arrested after police say he stole a car and crashed it.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the vehicle’s owner reported it stolen from Sumter Street. Police say they spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the teen refused. Minutes later, authorities say the teen crashed into a building off Colonial Drive.

Teen suspect arrested a short time ago after crashing a stolen vehicle into the building at 2711 Colonial Drive. The vehicle’s owner reported it stolen from Sumter Street. A description of the vehicle was broadcast over the police radio. pic.twitter.com/vkEVcGUS9p — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 30, 2021

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.