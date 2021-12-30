RCSD: Man charged with murder for shooting on Oakside Lane

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a man accused of a shooting that resulted in the death of another man.

Investigators say the shooting occurred just before midnight on December 18. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Deputies say the man succumbed to his injuries early on December 30.

Investigators say 43-year-old Gabriel Ramirez-Medrano got into a verbal altercation with the victim before shooting him.

Authorities say Medrano has an outstanding warrant for attempted murder which has now been upgraded to murder. Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached.

If you know where Medrano might be, call 911 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.