Grinding of the Greens: drop off your Christmas tree

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s that time of year, Keep the Midlands Beautiful invites you to recycle your Christmas tree at Grinding of the Greens.

Now through January 13, you can drop your Christmas tree off at the following locations:

Richland County Caughman Rd Park 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun – 1-6 PM Closed. Friarsgate Park 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Polo Road Park 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM St. Andrews Park 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia. M-W-F 2 – 9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 AM – 4:30 PM, Sat 7 AM – 12:30 PM. Tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill.

Lexington County Crooked Creek Park 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 AM – 11 PM Hollow Creek Tree Farm 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Seven Oaks Park 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Edmund C&D Landfill & Compost Facility 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC 29073. M-Sat 7 AM – 4:30 PM

City of Columbia Compost Facility 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA).

