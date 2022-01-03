CPD looking for missing man last seen at home on Ervin Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man last seen December 20.

Police say 26-year-old Terrell Sims was last seen at a home on Ervin Street December 20, and he was reported missing by his girlfriend on December 22. According to police, relatives say it is unlike Sims to not contact them. especially during the holidays.

If you know where Sims might be, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.