Human remains found in a ditch in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Human remains were found in a drainage ditch in two feet of water near the 200 block of Saturn Parkway in Columbia, according to the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The coroners office says on Friday, December 31st, a citizen called to report what they believed to be human skeletal remains in a drainage ditch. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the remains were human and investigators were able to recover some of the remains that night and Saturday, January, 1st.

A local Anthropologist working with Lexington County Coroner’s Office believes the skeletal remains are of a white male, older than forty years of age, thin build, and very tall with a height 6’5” or taller. According to Fisher, the skeletal remains reveal that the person had previous ankle surgery to the right ankle and did not have any natural teeth. Fishers says no dentures were found at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the remains to have been there for several months prior and no foul play is suspected at this time. The anthropologist is scheduled to continue examining the skeletal remains more thoroughly on Tuesday.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is asking the public to call the office with any information they may have as to the identity of this person.