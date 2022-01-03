Local Living: ABC Columbia partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive, Riley Green coming to the Midlands and more!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week you can help save lives with the ABC Columbia Blood Drive with the American Red Cross. It kicks off this Wednesday, January 5. You can donate at the Flight Adventure Park location at Sandhills from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., or at the Irmo location from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

You’re invited to Old Chicago this coming Tuesday for musical bingo. Music Bingo combines your favorite tunes from today and throughout the decades with the classic game of Bingo to win some fun prizes. It’ll be from 7-9 p.m. at Old Chicago’s restaurant on Gervais Street. The free event is open to the public.

County signer and songwriter Riley Green is coming to the Midlands in the new year. The “We Out Here” tour will be at the Township Auditorium this Thursday, January 6. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Kameron Marlowe. Tickets start at $40, and you can get yours online.

You can head to downtown Columbia for ‘First Thursday on Main’ from 6-10 p.m. Businesses will keep their doors open late, offer specials, entertainment and much more! City Center Partnership’s ‘Yellow Shirts’ will offer complimentary shuttle services along Main Street and the Vista until 11 p.m.