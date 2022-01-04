Consumer News: Air travel chaos continues with more cancellations, U.S. jobless claims down and more

ABC NEWS– The air travel chaos continues tonight with more cancellations, grounded flights and long lines as people try to head home. Omicron hitting flight crews just as weather snarls air travel, with more than 10,000 flights canceled since New Year’s Day. The TSA tells ABC News that more than 2,600 employees currently have COVID-19, slamming the already short-staffed airlines. This means more flight cancellations could be on the way for the rest of the week, and there’s no telling how long this will last.

The U.S. economy is entering the new year with serious momentum, with average weekly jobless claims near the lowest level in 52 years. To add to that, the U.S. unemployment rate is down to 4.2% in November. Still, economists say that five risk factors could quickly change all that. Jenn Sullivan takes a closer look.