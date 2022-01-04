SCSO packing trailer with supplies for those affected by tornados in Kentucky

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One Midlands law enforcement agency is still hoping you will help the victims of a natural disaster. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is packing a trailer with supplies for its #HelpKentucky drive.

More than 70 people were killed and hundreds of homes were destroyed when tornados swept through the state in December. The sheriff’s office is asking for donations of bottled water, batteries and other supplies.

For more information, visit the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.