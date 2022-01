Columbia Fire crews respond to house fire on Allans Mill Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Six people are now without a home after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

6 people were left displaced after fire broke out at a home on Allans Mill Drive this evening. 2nd Shift crews responded to the scene just before 10:30 Tuesday night. A heavy amount of fire was quickly spreading through the home upon our arrival. pic.twitter.com/eXMIzG8fFE — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 5, 2022

Officials with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department say the home on Allans Mill Drive went up in flames before 10:30p.m. The fire was already spreading through the home when firefighters arrived.

Official say no one was hurt, but the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.