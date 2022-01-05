Consumer News: Is holiday spending hurting your wallet? Toyota takes over as the leader in U.S. auto sales and more

CNN– After nearly a century at the top, General Motors is no longer the leader in U.S. auto sales. Toyota has taken the top spot for the first time. GM partly blamed manufacturing supply shortages for its decline, but Toyota also builds most of the vehicles it sells in the U.S. in America. Toyota says 70% of its vehicles sold in the country are built at five U.S. plants.

ABC NEWS– If you haven’t looked at your bank statement from the holiday spending season yet, first take a look if you have any Legos or other toys laying around your house. They could be your ticket to some serious cash. ABC’s Will Reeve has the details.

CNN– You still have time to buy yourself a Powerball lottery ticket before tonight’s drawing. The lottery says its jackpot is now worth $630 million. That’s Powerball’s seventh largest jackpot ever. It’s been three months, or 39 drawings, since anyone has won the jackpot.