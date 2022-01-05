Gov. McMaster, state officials appoint the state’s Chef Ambassadors for 2022

Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia









COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House today, a group of chefs were appointed as South Carolina Chef Ambassadors for 2022. They will help highlight South Carolina’s signature dishes and locally grown foods.

Governor Henry McMaster was joined by Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish to present the honor.

This year’s ambassadors are Chef John Ondo of the Atlantic Room at Kiawah Island Resort, Chef Chris Williams of Roy’s Grille in Lexington and Chef Haydn Shaak of Restaurant 17 at Hotel Domestique in Travelers Rest.

“These three talented Chef Ambassadors honor South Carolina’s diverse culinary heritage and local ingredients,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “Chefs connect with and promote our state’s farmers and help teach us all how to eat fresh, local food in season.”

The three chef ambassadors will represent South Carolina at places likes festivals and other local events.

“Our hospitality industry has been on a rollercoaster ride since March 2020,” said Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “From shifting to a to-go model almost overnight, to navigating workforce challenges, to welcoming an influx of visitors as tourism began to rebound – they’ve really seen it all in a very short timeframe. The Chef Ambassador program highlights and celebrates some of the very best of what this resilient and tenacious industry has to offer, and helps showcase just how significant and extraordinary our culinary scene is in the Palmetto State.”

You can read more about the program at discoversouthcarolina.com/chef-ambassadors.