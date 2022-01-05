LCSD holding blood drive next week

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a blood drive next Wednesday at their office on Gibson Road. Officials say the blood drive will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

All donors will be entered to win a 2022 Super Bowl LVI getaway and a game-at-home package, which includes a laser projector and screen to watch the big game this February. Officials say the winner of this package will also receive a $500 e-gift card.

You can sign up at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code “LCSheriff.”

Categories: Lexington, Local News
