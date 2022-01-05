Local Living: Lexington Two hosting Teacher Recruitment Fair this month, some Midlands residents can get free admission to the Riverbanks Zoo and more!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington School District Two is looking for teachers. The district will hold a Teacher Recruitment Fair Tuesday, January 25. Lexington Two will offer a $2,500 signing bonus for new teacher hires in special education, foreign language as well as both middle and high school english, math, science and social studies. The in-person event takes place from 4-6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center in Cayce. You can register online at on the district’s website.

Saluda County deputies are hosting a blood drive next Saturday, January 15. It takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office on Law Enforcement Drive. Each donor will be entered into a drawing to win a collection of sauces from pellet grill experts ‘recteq.’

Photo ID will be required.

Residents in Richland County and Lexington County can get free admission into the Riverbanks Zoo this month. The zoo’s “Free Fridays” program lets any resident in either county get free admission in January and February. You must bring valid proof of residency such as a drivers license or vehicle registration.