Richland County Coroner: Body discovered in Lake Carolina that of missing kayacker

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, a body discovered at Lake Carolina is that of a 20-year-old who went missing while kayacking on Christmas morning. The coroner identified the body as Theron Wallace, of Columbia.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted with search efforts for the missing kayacker. Officials say the body was discovered at 4:35 p.m. on January 4.

“This has been a difficult week for the Wallace family. While we didn’t get the results we hoped for, we are grateful that this family can begin the process for healing. We will continue working with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.