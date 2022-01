Richland County Council extends mask ordinance until March 5

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County has extended its emergency face mask ordinance. The Richland County Council says face masks need to be worn by people 11 years and older.

Richland County Council extended the County's mask ordinance in response to the continued high number of coronavirus cases in the area. The ordinance is in effect until March 5. To learn more, visit https://t.co/Y21uOCy2Q9. pic.twitter.com/v1EubXR8nl — RichlandSC (@RichlandSC) January 5, 2022

The ordinance, which was originally adopted in September after a surge in the COVID-19 delta variant, is now set to expire on March 5.

You can read more at richlandcountysc.gov/facemasks.