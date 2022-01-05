SCAG: Irmo man charged with fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says an Irmo man is accused of fraud, and exploiting a vulnerable nursing home resident. Authorities say 42-year-old Sidney Lawrence Durham is charged with financial transaction card fraud (value over $500 in a six-month period) and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

According to officials, Durham worked at Twilite Manor Adult Residential Care in Cayce. Officials say Durham illegally obtained the debit card of a vulnerable resident, and she utilized the victim’s funds. Investigators say this exceeded $500 within six months.

Authorities say the fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine between $3,000-$5,000 or both. Officials say the exploitation charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, up to a $5,000 fine and he may be required to pay restitution. Officials add that a third or subsequent conviction of certain property crimes can result in a 10 year prison term.