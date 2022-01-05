USGS reports 1.5 magnitude earthquake near Lugoff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Geological Survey says a 1.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:18 a.m. centered near Lugoff. Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say this is the 10th earthquake to take place in the area since December 27, 2021.

USGS reports a 1.5 magnitude #earthquake centered near Lugoff. The earthquake occurred at 8:18 this morning (1-5-22). This is the tenth earthquake to occur in the area since December 27, 2021. More info: #sctweets https://t.co/TMMu57NWxI pic.twitter.com/T2E9LyFdjH — SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 5, 2022

For more information about this earthquake, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.

Kershaw County officials created an Earthquake Resources and Information page on the county website. You can find information from county officials and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division at www.kershaw.sc.gov/our-county/earthquake-information.