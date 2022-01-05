ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey reported another earthquake near Elgin overnight.

Officials say the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported near Whitehead Road in Lugoff around 1:45 a.m.

According to USGS, this is the 9th earthquake near the Elgin area since December 27.

No injuries have been reported.

Kershaw County officials created an Earthquake Resources and Information page on the county website. You can find information from county officials and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division at www.kershaw.sc.gov/our-county/earthquake-information.