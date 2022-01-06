Local Living: Multiple chances to give blood in the Midlands, Columbia Animal Services invites you to “Doggy Day Out” and more!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC WOLO)– Our annual ABC Columbia New Year Blood Drive wrapped up last night, and we want to thank everyone who donated. Each year, we partner with the American Red Cross to help get blood donations. This year the Red Cross collected enough donations to save more than 80 lives.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a blood drive next Wednesday at their office on Gibson Road. Officials say the blood drive will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

All donors will be entered to win a 2022 Super Bowl LVI getaway and a game-at-home package, which includes a laser projector and screen to watch the big game this February. Officials say the winner of this package will also receive a $500 e-gift card.

Don't have any plans on Jan. 12?

Perfect! Come out to the community blood drive from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.!

Sign up at: https://t.co/ghZEH8IcPW

You can sign up at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code “LCSheriff.”

Saluda County deputies are hosting a blood drive next Saturday, January 15. It takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office on Law Enforcement Drive. Each donor will be entered into a drawing to win a collection of sauces from pellet grill experts ‘recteq.’

Photo ID will be required.

ABC NEWS– Fans are saying “Thank you for being a friend,” with the Betty White challenge is taking off. People are honoring the television legend by raising money for something very close to her heart. ABC’s Zohreen Shah has the details.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to take a dog for a spin, even if you’re not ready to bring one home yet. This Saturday, the Columbia Animal Services Volunteer Group will hold orientation for its “Doggy Day Out” program where you can take a shelter pet for a walk. Orientation starts at 10 a.m.