Richland County Sheriff: All 2021 murders solved

1/6 IMG 3334 Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

2/6 2021 1 2021 murder arrests in Richland County. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

3/6 2021 2 2021 murder arrests in Richland County. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

4/6 2021 3 2021 murder arrests in Richland County. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

5/6 2021 4 2021 murder arrests in Richland County. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department



6/6 2021 VictimNames 2021 murder victims in Richland County. Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department











COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday afternoon, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called a press conference regarding murders from the past year. Sheriff Lott says all 32 murder cases from 2021 have been solved.

“The fact that all 32 murders were solved shows that our investigators are working closely with our community and do not give up on these victims. This senseless violence is not a law enforcement problem,” Sheriff Lott said. “We can solve the cases as they come in but that doesn’t stop the violence from happening- something has to change within the community.”

Official say these murder numbers reflect a rise in gun violence in the county. Deputies say they responded to 113 shooting incidents where victims were struck but survived last year. This is up from 88 reported in 2020, according to deputies.

Authorities say numerous arrests have been made for the 2021 murders, but they are still looking for one man accused of a fatal shooting in December.

Investigators say the shooting occurred just before midnight on December 18. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Deputies say the man succumbed to his injuries early on December 30. Investigators say 43-year-old Gabriel Ramirez-Medrano got into a verbal altercation with the victim before shooting him.

Authorities say Medrano has an outstanding warrant for attempted murder which has now been upgraded to murder. Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached.

If you know where Medrano might be, call 911 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.