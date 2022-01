Columbia Fire officials remind you to give your space heater some space this winter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is reminding residents to give space heaters some space.

REMEMBER to give space heaters space! Keep them at least three feet away from anything that can burn – including you!

Also turn off space heaters when you leave home or go to bed. pic.twitter.com/6WnlOwgIL7 — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 8, 2022

If you’re using a space heater to keep warm this winter, official say you should keep them at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including yourself. They also say to turn off your space heater when you leave your home or go to bed.