Local Living: Lee Brice performing in Sumter this March, LCSD hosting blood drive this week and more!

Lee Brice performing in Sumter this March, LCSD hosting blood drive this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Country singer and songwriter Lee Brice is coming back home to Sumter in March. Lee Brice, who grew up in the town, will be coming back to share the stage with his brother, Lewis Brice, for the concert at the Patriot Park on March 31. The concert will be apart of the annual “Inspire Festival in Sumter,” which also features local foods, a traveling circus and more. The festival runs everyday from March 25-April 3. Tickets for the concert go on sale January 20. All proceeds will go to the Ackerman Legacy Foundation, a non-profit supporting the arts organization.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a blood drive Wednesday at their office on Gibson Road. Officials say the blood drive will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

All donors will be entered to win a 2022 Super Bowl LVI getaway and a game-at-home package, which includes a laser projector and screen to watch the big game this February. Officials say the winner of this package will also receive a $500 e-gift card.

You can sign up at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code "LCSheriff."

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The comedy disaster match up film “Don’t Look Up” has been sweeping Netflix’s top 10 list for the past month. Our Matt Perron gives us his take in this Monday Movie Musing.