OCSO: Deputies seeking information about individual who dropped off puppy outside Animal Control which later died

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for information about an individual who officials say dropped off a puppy outside Orangeburg County Animal Control which later died.

“This little puppy was left with no blankets or bedding to keep warm,” the sheriff said. “We’d certainly like to speak with this individual about their actions.”

According to investigators, surveillance video appears to show a female drive up to the building and leaving a pen containing the puppy around 3 a.m. on January 4. Later that day, officials say the puppy was found dead by lawn maintenance workers.

Anyone with information about who this person is should call Lt Steven Thompson at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted at crimesc.com.