Columbia Fire Dept: No one injured in house fire on Stanford Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded to a house fire on Stanford Street just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When units arrived, officials say they could see heavy fire coming from the home. Officials say no one was injured, and all occupants made it out safely.

According to officials, the fire was put out, and the cause is under investigation.