Governor McMaster receives COVID-19 booster

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster received his booster shot. Tuesday afternoon, the governor tweeted a photo of himself getting the booster.

Joined @1stLadySC this morning to receive our COVID-19 booster shot. If you want the shot, I encourage you to go get one. Find a location: https://t.co/naJMC8udn8 pic.twitter.com/9YBTxkvT4x — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 11, 2022

McMaster says he joined First Lady Peggy McMaster to receive the COVID-19 booster shot.