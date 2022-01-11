Leave the tux at home, slide into a pair of 501’s and head to the Philharmonic

Tyler Ryan chats with the SC Phil Conductor Morihiko Nakahara about the annual Beethoven in Blue Jeans show

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — The annual denim performance of the South Carolina Phil Harmonic returns Saturday to the Koger Center in Columba.

According to Conductor Morihiko Nakahara, the show, called Beethoven and Blue Jeans, blends the comfort and casual of a pair of blue jeans with the amazing music of Beethoven. “Normally, we, as performers wear formal wear…even tails…so this is a fun show for everyone.”

Nakahara says that the annual show is often the highest attended concert for the orchestra season, and this year will not disappoint. The Conductor says that this year’s installment

features a blockbuster lineup of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Barber’s Violin Concerto, op. 14 and Carlos Simon’s contemporary composition Fate Now Conquers.

Beethoven and Blue Jeans, as all concerts this season are offered in person at the Koger center, as well as live streamed, so there is no reason to not take part in the show.

This years show is scheduled for Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 PM, at the Koger Center in Columbia.

In-person or livestream tickets may be purchased at scphilharmonic.com or by calling the Koger Center Box Office at 803-251-2222. Audiences are encouraged to visit the Koger Center’s website to learn about all safety protocols for in-person

