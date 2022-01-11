Local Living: Gun and Knife Show comes to Columbia, WWE’s Monday Night RAW takes over CLA and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The annual Gun and Knife Show will be in town this weekend. Hundreds of vendors will sell everything from antique weapons to hand guns, knives, ammunition and more. It’ll be this Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and again Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Jamil Shrine Temple on Jamil Road. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for military members.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready wrestling fans, WWE’s Monday Night RAW is coming to Colonial Life Arena. The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 21. Tickets are on sale now and start at $25. The show will feature WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens and Bianca Blaire, just to name a few.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are looking for interns to work baseball games. The team will have an internship fair next Wednesday, January 19 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and again from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Segra Park. They’re looking to hire full-time and part-time interns for catering, concessions, ticketing and TV Broadcast. The team will be taking resumes and will contact applicants the week after.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark your calendars for a delicious start to the weekend with this year’s Restaurant Week! Starting Thursday, January 13, the food festival favorite has plenty of Columbia restaurants offering special menu items and discounted prices to entice hungry locals. Although many of the restaurants have online and take out availability, dine-in options tends to fill up quickly so reservations are recommended. You can find a list of participating restaurants and their menus at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For just the second time in more than 20 years, a South Carolina civil rights organization isn’t holding a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally at the Statehouse this year. The South Carolina NAACP will once again hold its annual King Day at the Dome celebration online Monday, January 17, starting at 10 a.m. The decision was made because of increase in COVID-19 cases. The keynote speaker will be the chairman of the NAACP’s National Board of Directors, Leon Russell.