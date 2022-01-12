COVID-19 test site at Prisma Health Richland Hospital closing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to officials, the community COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Prisma Health Richland Hospital is closing. Prisma Health says Wednesday is the last day you can get tested on the hospitals campus. The site is open from 5-7 p.m. on its final day of operation.

Officials say drive-through testing at the hospital will continue for Prisma Health team members and pre-surgical patients.

For those looking to get tested, Prisma Health points out a new TourHealth testing facility opening Thursday at Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. This site will be open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week, with vaccination services also offered. Officials say this testing site will have eight drive-through lanes to meet the higher testing demand.

You can find more testing sites at scdhec.gov/covid19/find-covid-19-testing-location.