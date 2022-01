State lawmaker calls for COVID-19 at-home tests to be provided for all SC households

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A state lawmaker is calling for in-home COVID-19 tests to be provided to every household in South Carolina. Charleston Democratic Representative Marvin Pendarvis filed the legislation Tuesday.

Pendarvis says he filed it because of the number of people in our state struggling to get test results in a timely manner. He did not specify where the funding for the tests would come from.