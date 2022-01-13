Forest Acres PD names new Police Chief

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the City of Forest Acres say Captain Don Robinson has been named Police Chief of the Forest Acres Police Department.

“I am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible to serve the citizens of Forest Acres. I love Forest Acres. It’s been my chosen home for more than 20 years. I own a home here, my extended family is here, and I’ve raised my daughter here; she’s a proud graduate of A.C. Flora High School.”

Robinson has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, working for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

“I believe my ability to recognize crime trends and establish a crime prevention policy will help build on the firm foundation built by Chief Gene Sealy. I look forward to continuing his department’s strong legacy of delivering quality service to our citizens and maintaining positive connections with the community.”

Officials say Robinson will begin his new role Monday, January 31.