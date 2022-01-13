Lexington-Richland Five going virtual through Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington-Richland School District Five announced that all schools will go virtual from Friday, January 14 through next Tuesday, January 18. The changes only apply to two school days as Monday is a school holiday.

According to the district, COVID-19 related absences among teachers and staff are more than twice as high as absences during the delta surge. The district says the change comes as there will not be enough coverage to provide effective instruction, safety and supervision.

A portion of the statement from the district reads, “School District Five did not make this decision lightly, as a shift in the instructional model impacts all families. District administration, principals, nurses, teachers, staff, and parents will continue to work together to find solutions that will improve school operations. Our goal is to provide a safe and sustainable in-person learning environment for all students and staff.”

Students in Lexington-Richland Five can get free meals in front of their respective school from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. every day of instruction.

Students are set to return to the classroom next Wednesday, January 19.