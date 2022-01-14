Governor McMaster declares State of Emergency as winter weather is expected in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With winter weather predicted in the Palmetto State this weekend, Governor Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.

“South Carolina will be impacted by a major winter storm this weekend, likely beginning Sunday morning,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “There is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state. I urge South Carolinians to monitor their local weather forecasts and begin taking safety precautions. We will hold a media briefing tomorrow afternoon to update residents with the latest information on this winter storm.”

At the briefing tomorrow. the governor will be joined by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and other state officials. The press conference is scheduled to begin around 3:30 p.m.

The Executive Order comes as winter weather causing potentially hazardous conditions is predicted to impact the state beginning early Sunday morning.

Here is an updated look at the Winter Storm Watches. Freezing rain on Sunday will likely create dangerous road conditions in parts of the Midlands. While people in the impacted areas should remain at home during the event, here are some tips if you must venture out. #SCWx #CAEWx pic.twitter.com/pjqacJlbYg — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 14, 2022

“The Governor’s Executive Order puts our plans into motion and lets state agencies best coordinate any resources that may be needed in the days ahead,” said SCEMD Director Kim Stenson. “We have experienced ice storms before, and we’re as prepared as we can be to respond to any requests for aid from our local emergency managers. It is vital for people to meet us halfway in this effort by being personally prepared for this winter storm.”

Preparations on state roads began this week. Officials say you should stay off the roads unless it is necessary. If you have to drive, make suer you check your car’s fluids, battery and tires. Double check your phone is charged and that you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays.

Officials say you should insulate water pipes to prevent them from freezing, and you should have an alternative heat source prepared, such as a fireplace.

SCEMD adds that you should never operate a portable generator indoors.

For more tips from SCEMD, visit the South Carolina Severe Winter Weather Guide at scemd.org.

As always, you can count on the ABC Columbia Weather Team to keep you up to date with whatever winter weather Mother Nature has in store for the Midlands.