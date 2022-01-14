Tyler Ryan’s Friday morning forecast

Friday starts off on the cool side, but bright sunshine will help it feel pretty comfortable by the end. This weekend is a different story – with clouds and cooler temps in play on Saturday, Sunday is the weather event day. Most of South Carolina will get some precipitation on Sunday, but the question is, of course, where is that freeze zone going to be that will change the rain into a more potentially dangerous situation out on the roadways.

The most likely timeline for freezing rain in the Midlands starts around 6:00 AM, and will last until late morning. Beyond that, the rain will continue through a lot of the day, ending late in the evening on Sunday.

Black ice on Monday driving is a concern, as many of the roads will still be wet when the temps drop below freezing, and will remain through the commute.