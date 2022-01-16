Good News for us in the Midlands

Some good news for us this morning. It looks like we’re going to get just cold rain and NOT freezing rain here in the Midlands. Below are the 5AM temperatures. In order to get freezing rain (that’s rain that freezes on contact), we need the temperatures to be in the upper 20’s. As you see, the coldest spot is Bishopville at 30 degrees. And it looks like this is the coldest it’s going to get. So look for cold rain this morning for us here in the Midlands. There’s plenty of winter weather to the north and west of us, but not here. The best chance we have for anything winter-like will happen this evening when we could see a few flurries blow through – no accumulation, just fun to look at.