Comedian Katt Williams returns to Columbia

Image: Courtesy of Colonial Life Arena/ North American Entertainment Group Inc.,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Emmy Award winning Comedian and Actor Katt Williams is bringing the funny back to Columbia.

Williams will hit the stage at Colonial Life Arena April 8, 2022 for his World War III Tour at 8 PM with a show that promises to make you laugh, and think with his newest material that promoters call “side spitting comedy with thought provoking social commentary”

With a reputation for selling out shows over the past 20 years, if you are interested in going you may want to buy those tickets early. Members of the general public can start purchasing tickets for the show Friday January 21, 2022 beginning at 10 AM by going to Ticketmaster.com

If there are tickets left to get our hands on the next day, you can grab yours at the Prisma Health Box Office.

The World War III Tour is presented by North American Entertainment Group Inc. Ticket prices vary from $62 dollars to $253 dollars.