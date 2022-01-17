Consumer News: Prices at the pump up in SC, heating your home expected to cost you more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump in the Palmetto State are back up to the $3 per gallon mark. GasBuddy says Columbia drivers are getting a little better bang for their buck, paying an average $2.92 per gallon of gas. The cheapest fell to $2.62 cents per gallon. GasBuddy says the real pain at the pump is expected to start in about 4-6 weeks as crude oil prices continue to inch higher.

ABC NEWS– The forecast for this winter is much more costlier than last year. Heating prices are expected to soar, and we’re taking at least 30%. ABC’s Phil Lipof tells us the top heating hacks that can save you money.