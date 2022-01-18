TSA reports a record number of firearms discovered in SC airports last year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new report released by the Transportation Security Administration says South Carolina reached a new annual record for the amount of firearms found in carry-on luggage in 2021. The TSA says 72 firearms were found in carry-on luggage in the state. Each firearm was found by TSA officers during routine screening at security checkpoints, according to officials.

At the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, 11 firearms were reported in 2021, compared to seven in 2020.

Across the nation, the TSA says 5,972 firearms were discovered in carry-ons last year. Officials report, about 585 million passengers were screened in 2021, compared to approximately 324 million screened in 2020.

You can read the TSA’s full report on 2021 at tsa.gov.