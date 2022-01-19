Friday: COLD with Light Wintry Mix

Friday is going to be a cold, raw day with highs hovering around 30 degrees. And we’ll see some freezing rain and some snow from the afternoon into the evening. But little accumulation is expected. That’s because the moisture tied in with this storm is focusing in eastern North Carolina and Virginia, and not here. This map shows roughly what the radar will look like on Friday evening – pink is freezing rain or sleet, and purple is snow. As always, please stay tuned for updates.