Bill making it illegal to use cell phone while driving heads to Senate

The bill is similar to a law already on the books in Georgia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the senate transportation committee on Wednesday.

The bill requires anyone using a cell phone while driving to use hands-free features, like blue tooth or speakerphone.

The fine for a first offense would be $100 and then goes up to $300 and two points on driver’s licenses. The proposal is similar to a hands-free cell phone law currently on the books in Georgia.