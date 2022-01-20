KCSO: Camden man facing 23 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a Camden man was arrested on 23 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Investigators say a CyberTipline report led them to Christopher Michael Gambrell.

According to authorities, Gambrell possessed, distributed and manufactured multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say Gambrell was out on bond at the time of his arrest.

