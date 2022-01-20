RCSD asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

1/2 Screen Shot 1400 10 30 At 13.52.49 Elissa Luker Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/2 Screen Shot 1400 10 30 At 13.52.40 Elissa Luker Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen who has medical issues that require medication.

Authorities say 16-year-old Elissa Luker was las seen wearing a Hello Kitty hoodie and red checkered pants. Officials say she has carrying a black backpack and was seen getting into a gray or silver four-door sedan. According to investigators, she may be in Richland County or Lexington County.

Anyone who knows where she is should submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.