ABC Columbia tracking winter weather Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- ABC Columbia is tracking winter weather.

According to Chief Meteorologist John Farley, we are going to see a wintry mix on Friday – focused mainly in the afternoon, evening, and overnight. It’ll start out as freezing rain and sleet, then change to all snow.

As for accumulations, don’t expect much. There just won’t be that much moisture to work with. The main issue with this storm will be slippery roads and walkways Friday evening, lasting until late Saturday morning when the temperatures will recover to above freezing. Below is an estimate of what the radar will look like in the evening – pink is sleet or freezing rain, and purple is snow.