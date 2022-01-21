Consumer News: Tips for navigating vacation planning with the unknown of the pandemic

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

ABC NEWS– Travel experts say Americans are itching to take vacations this year, despite the continuing unknowns with the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be hard to know whether now is the right time to finally book that vacation. If you’re ready to start mapping out that trip, you can find some really great deals and still be able to protect yourself in case things don’t go according to plan.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the details.