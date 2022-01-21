Wintry Mix This Afternoon-Evening

We’re going to see a wintry mix, starting this afternoon, and continuing until after midnight. The first wave will be freezing rain and sleet, followed by snow. Accumulations will be on the light side, so the most significant impacts will be slippery roads this evening and continuing through Saturday morning. As for power outages, there will likely be some, but not widespread.

Below is an estimate of accumulated ice – inches.

Below is an estimate of accumulated snow – inches.

Keep it tuned to ABC Columbia, as we’ll keep you updated right through the storm.