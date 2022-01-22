Be cautious of Black Ice as snow, ice melts and refreezes

Drivers should be cautious on roads Sunday Morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Now that the snow and ice have melted from Friday’s snow, drivers are asked to be cautious if they hit the roads late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There is the potential for black ice. Black ice is a clear glaze of ice that can form on the road after water freezes.

If you get caught in that ice, we spoke with Trooper Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He has these tips.

“If you encounter black ice, never slam on brakes,” he said. “Simply press your brakes and let your anti-lock brakes do the work. If you start to spin out of control, counter steer.”

Just because conditions are clear in your area, does not mean that other parts of the state are the same way.

“Conditions may change drastically from one area to the next,” Jones said. “It’s important to plan ahead and know where you’re heading to.”

No matter where you are heading, Trooper Jones advises having an emergency kit that includes blankets, food and water in case you do get stranded.