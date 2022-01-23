DHEC set to distribute free at home COVID rapid test kits

DHEC will have kits available, on a limited basis, at certain sites beginning Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hand out at home rapid COVIDd-19 test kits, beginning Monday, January 24.

DHEC says the test kits each contain two tests and will be available for pick-up across the state.

According to the agency, DHEC requested more than two million tests and has received about 140,000 of them so far.

You can visit DHEC’s testing locator website to double check whether your local office has the at-home rapid tests available. https://scdhec.gov/covid19

According to DHEC, rapid tests are in limited supply and residents are not guaranteed a test. One test kit, containing two tests, will be given to an individual (of any age) who arrives in person to a PHD.

50% of DHEC’s rapid home tests will be given to the community, and the other 50% will go to First Responders, school districts and county and state correctional facilities, say officials.